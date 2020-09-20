Kyle Shanahan Is Not Happy With The Turf At MetLife Stadium Today

The San Francisco 49ers lost multiple players to leg injuries today and the NFC West franchise seems to think that the playing turf at MetLife Stadium is too blame.

San Francisco, which defeated the New York Jets, 31-13, on Sunday afternoon, lost several key players to potentially significant injuries.

The 49ers reportedly believe that Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas suffered torn ACL injuries. Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman also left the game with knee injuries.

Shanahan told reporters following the win that his players were complaining about the MetLife Stadium turf all game.

“It was something our guys were concerned about right away. And the results definitely made that stronger,” Shanahan told reporters.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan on the MetLife Stadium turf causing injuries: "It was something our guys were concerned about right away. And the results definitely made that stronger." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 20, 2020

Unfortunately for the 49ers, they are not done dealing with the MetLife Stadium turf. They’ll be right back here next Sunday, taking on the New York Giants.

“Unfortunately, we have to go back and play there next week,” Shanahan added.

Kyle Shanahan: "Unfortunately, we have to go back and play there next week." — given the turf conditions that everyone was complaining about being "sticky." — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) September 20, 2020

It’s always difficult to determine what exactly causes a non-contact injury, though bad turf could certainly be at play.

Hopefully the 49ers’ injuries are not as significant as they fear and the MetLife Stadium turf will feel better in Week 3.

San Francisco improved to 1-1 with today’s win over the Jets. The 49ers and the Giants will kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. next Sunday.