Kyle Shanahan Getting Crushed For His Fourth Quarter Decision

Kyle Shanahan of the 49ers.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 23: Head Coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers on the sidelines during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the 49ers 20-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Should San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan have gone for it on 4th and 1 at midfield late in the fourth quarter?

The 49ers are leading the Cowboys, 23-17, late in the fourth quarter.

San Francisco had a 4th and 1 near midfield, with many calling for the 49ers head coach to go for it and seal the victory.

However, Shanahan ultimately decided to take a delay of game and punt the ball back to the Cowboys.

Many NFL fans are criticizing the head coach for his decision.

Perhaps the 49ers can hold on late here, but if they can’t, Shanahan will face some serious criticism following the contest.

Dallas and San Francisco are playing on CBS.

The winner advances to the Divisional Round.

