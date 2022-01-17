Kyle Shanahan Getting Crushed For His Fourth Quarter Decision

Should San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan have gone for it on 4th and 1 at midfield late in the fourth quarter?

The 49ers are leading the Cowboys, 23-17, late in the fourth quarter.

San Francisco had a 4th and 1 near midfield, with many calling for the 49ers head coach to go for it and seal the victory.

However, Shanahan ultimately decided to take a delay of game and punt the ball back to the Cowboys.

Many NFL fans are criticizing the head coach for his decision.

these fourth quarters are why kyle shanahan is aging like first-term obama — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) January 17, 2022

me, a rabid Kyle Shanahan defender, knowing he’s gonna let me down by punting every time pic.twitter.com/oPO5Nqm6yY — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 17, 2022

49ers bettors watching Shanahan make decisions 💀 pic.twitter.com/rOTssYTPiU — br_betting (@br_betting) January 17, 2022

Shanahan when he’s up in the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/t8iN0jqV1N — kyle (@knicks_tape99) January 17, 2022

4th Quarter Shanahan with a lead vs Mike McCarthy is like when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object — Stephen A. Smith Burner’s Burner (@TheSASBurner) January 17, 2022

Perhaps the 49ers can hold on late here, but if they can’t, Shanahan will face some serious criticism following the contest.

Dallas and San Francisco are playing on CBS.

The winner advances to the Divisional Round.