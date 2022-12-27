Kyle Shanahan Has Brutally Honest Admission On Brock Purdy

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers attempts a pass during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are on their third quarterback of the season, but still very much in the playoff hunt.

More than that, the team has already clinched their division, despite starting a rookie quarterback for the final few games of the season. Former Iowa State standout Brock Purdy has executed the 49ers offense well without making many mistakes.

Despite his very competent play so far this season, head coach Kyle Shanahan isn't making any promises on Purdy's future.

Here's what he said, via NBC Sports:

“I don’t even know what year it is after this season’s over,” Shanahan answered Monday when asked if he has thought about Purdy’s future role. “I’m thinking about how to try to get him ready for [practice on] Wednesday, man. It’s a great question. But, honestly, I don’t look ahead like that. We got a number of big games in front of us.”

While he was mum on Purdy's future, Shanahan made it clear he's been impressed by the rookie.

“I was real impressed with how Brock played,” Shanahan said. “Just talking to him the last two days, he got out healthy again. I think that should continue healing up, and I think he should be even better this week.”

Purdy and the 49ers are gearing up for a contest against the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend.