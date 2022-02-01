Kyle Shanahan Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jimmy Garoppolo

As if it wasn’t already a hot topic of conversation, the 49ers’ elimination from the postseason this past Sunday has brought another wave of questions regarding Jimmy Garoppolo’s future in San Francisco.

Fans and analyst from around the league are wondering what comes next for Jimmy G’s NFL career. But according to head coach Kyle Shanahan, not even the Niners know what’s in store for the veteran QB.

“If we knew exactly what was happening, we’d have told Jimmy,” Shanahan said, per David Lombardi of The Athletic.

Despite the success that the 49ers have seen with Garoppolo as their starting quarterback, it’s widely expected that the team will trade him this offseason. That being said, the organization has not ruled out the possibility of bringing him back for the 2022 season.

“There’s a lot of good options there. A lot of cards are on the table,” Shanahan added.

While San Francisco leadership won’t say the QB’s time with the team is over, it certainly seems like Garoppolo feels that way. During what looked to be his final 49ers press conference, the 30-year-old signal caller dropped plenty of hints that his NFL future is elsewhere.

“It’s been a hell of a ride, guys, and I love you guys. So, see ya,” he said.

With Garoppolo out, the Niners will likely hand things over to former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance.