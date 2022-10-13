Kyle Shanahan Has Brutally Honest Admission On NFL Stats

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 23: Head Coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers on the sidelines during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the 49ers 20-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers have an elite defense but a middling offense right now. But 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan isn't putting too much stock into the numbers right now.

Speaking to the media this week, Shanahan defended wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk from criticism over his low stats to start this season. He said that he doesn't really base whether a player had a good game based on what their stats were, noting that there have been players with good stats named MVP of a game even when he didn't love the performance.

“There's games that guys have really good stats and we announce some MVPs of the game and sometimes I don't think they had a very good game,” Shanahan said, via NBC Sports. “So it always doesn't go to stats. It's about watching the guy play football and he's a very good football player right now.”

Shanahan has a point to an extent. Stats don't always tell the full story of a game. Countless games aren't nearly as close or lopsided as the final score might suggest - and the same goes for in-game stats depending on certain situations.

As it relates to 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, most fans and analysts would agree that he hasn't lived up to the expectations of being a first-round draft pick in 2020.

This statement from Shanahan probably won't give fans who dislike Aiyuk any confidence that the team will get rid of him so long as he looks good to the head coach.

