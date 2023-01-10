Kyle Shanahan Has Brutally Honest Admission On The Seahawks

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 23: Head Coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers on the sidelines during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the 49ers 20-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks are set to face off for the third time this season — this time in the first round of the playoffs.

The Seahawks will travel to San Francisco to face off against their arch rivals on Saturday, setting up one of the most intriguing first-round matchups in this year's postseason.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is ready for this challenge. He says playing against the Seahawks for a third time should make things "simpler."

“You don’t trick each other,” he said on Tuesday, per team insider Kate Rooney.

Shanahan and the Niners swept the Seahawks in this year's season series — first with a 27-7 win in Week 2 and then a 21-13 victory in Week 15. San Francisco dominated the NFC West with a 13-4 record, followed by the 9-8 Seahawks in second place.

The 49ers are currently listed as 9.5-point favorites heading into the weekend.