Kyle Shanahan Has Brutally Honest Admission On Watching Super Bowl

The last time the San Francisco 49ers faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs, it was in Super Bowl LIV.

Kyle Shanahan and the Niners lost that title game 31-20. Understandably, Shanahan doesn't enjoy watching this game back — but he was forced to ahead of Sunday's Week 7 matchup against Kansas City.

“I hadn’t watched it for a while until these last two days, but yeah, I don’t like watching it, but this week it wasn’t about that,” Shanahan said, per ProFootballTalk. “I had to watch it for schematic reasons and what our history is together.”

Shanahan addressed the idea of going up against an even more experience Patrick Mahomes this weekend.

“[He’s] been in a lot more situations, more experience,” he said of Mahomes. “He was unbelievable then and he is unbelievable now.”

San Francisco is 3-3 to start the 2022 season. Kansas City is 4-2.

Shanahan and the Niners will welcome the Chiefs to Levi's Stadium for Sunday's Week 7 matchup at 4:25 p.m. ET.