Kyle Shanahan Has Honest Admission About Potential Jimmy Garoppolo Trade

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 23: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Despite leading the San Francisco 49ers to an NFC title game in 2021 and a Super Bowl appearance in 2020, it's been made clear that Jimmy Garoppolo has no place in the team's future.

And yet, he's still on the roster. Earlier this week, Shanahan was asked if teams have been calling about a potential trade involving the former starting quarterback.

According to Shanahan, he hasn't heard of any interest in Garoppolo.

"I believe that goes on with his agents, but none that I hear of," Shanahan shared.

The 49ers head coach made it clear he's only mentioned on the depth chart because he has to be according to league rules.

"He's not in meetings. He's not doing all that stuff," Shanahan said. "So he's just doing what I said he's been doing. I think if he's on the depth chart, it's because you have to be. I think all 90 guys on our roster do. We have 91, actually."

Clearly Garoppolo isn't wanted on the team - at least by Shanahan.