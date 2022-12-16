Kyle Shanahan Has Telling Comment About Brock Purdy After Another Win

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 23: Head Coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers on the sidelines during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the 49ers 20-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Through two starts and nearly three full games, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has led the San Francisco 49ers to three straight victories.

The 262nd draft pick has done so with unbelievable poise — slotting into his QB1 role with ease.

After last night's 21-13 away win over the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Kyle Shanahan gave Purdy a flattering superlative.

“He’s definitely the most poised rookie I’ve ever had,” Shanahan said. “He’s been like that since he got here. From what I hear about him in college he was very similar, starting as a freshman. He’s been great. He was poised all week, even being unsure whether he’d be able to go or not. I think that was uneasy for him because he didn’t know what to expect until he got into the game, but under the circumstances we didn’t have any other options.”

Purdy took over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo early in Week 13 and hasn't looked back since.

Last night, "Mr. Irrelevant" notched 217 yards and two touchdowns on 17/26 passing. He now has six touchdowns and just one interception in his three wins.

The Niners have now won seven straight games and are gearing up for what could be a deep postseason run with Purdy at the helm.