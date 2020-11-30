Kyle Shanahan Isn’t Very Happy With Santa Clara County

A recently instated public health order in Santa Clara County declares no contact sports will be allowed through Dec. 21 due to COVID-19 concerns. This means the 49ers will be booted from their home stadium and forced to play the remainder of their season’s home games elsewhere.

Obviously COVID-19 precautions are of the utmost importance, but the way the county handled the situation certainly raised some eyebrows. County officials didn’t inform the 49ers organization prior to the release of the order. San Francisco has since engaged in discussions with the county in an effort to work out an exception to the rule.

Santa Clara County refused all of the team’s appeals to remain in their home stadium. Kyle Shanahan and his team reportedly found out about the news via Twitter on their flight over to Los Angeles earlier on Sunday.

The 49ers got Santa Clara County’s news from Twitter on their flight to LAX on Saturday. John Lynch had to get on the plane’s intercom to inform the traveling party. Just wild — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 30, 2020

Shanahan was not happy with the lack of communication displayed by the county. NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted the coach’s response to the situation on Sunday evening:

“We’ve been working with them as a partner trying to figure it out,” Shanahan said. “For everyone to find out without them telling us, it was extremely disappointing.”

League sources confirmed with NBC Sports that Phoenix is “a leading landing spot” for the team’s remaining home matchups.

A decision will have to be made soon as the 49ers are set to host the Bills next Monday.