Look: Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch Spotted At NBA Playoff Game

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 28: Head coach Kyle Shanahan (L) and General Manager John Lynch (R) of the San Francisco 49ers watches work outs during training camp at SAP Performance Facility on July 28, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

It's not all work and no play in the life of an NFL head coach or GM. On Saturday night, the 49ers' Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch were spotted courtside for Game 3 between the Warriors and Grizzlies.

Via 95.7 The Game, "John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan sighting at Chase Center."

The pair's appearance got some fans talking on Twitter.

"I don't think Deebo will be swayed by courtside seats," replied Taylor Wirth.

"TK getting stuck into it," laughed one user.

"Kawakami talking Kyle’s ear off about twitter or something weird," joked another.

"Bros at the game instead of cooking up a Jimmy G trade," tweeted a Niners fan.

"Extend Deebo and cut Jimmy," commented another 49ers fan. "Basketball can wait."

"Pay Deebo," cried another.

"Watching playoff basketball instead of cooking up a Deebo extension is sickening…" another Bay Area fan responded.

John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan currently find themselves in the middle of some very important roster decisions concerning their All-Pro wideout and starting QB.

It's still not clear if San Francisco will be able to keep Deebo Samuel in cherry red and gold, or if the team will get what they're looking for in a Jimmy Garoppolo trade.