Kyle Shanahan Makes His Opinion On Jalen Hurts Very Clear

Jalen Hurts is just three days away from the biggest game of his life after the best season of his career - and he has one of the best coaches in the NFL a tad nervous.

Speaking to the media this week, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan recalled last year's Eagles-49ers game where Hurts' big play ability allowed the Eagles to score quickly late in the game. He believes that Hurts is an MVP-caliber player and that the team needs to be wary of him.

"He’s just gotten more consistent,” Shanahan said, via ProFootballTalk. "You can see in that game, the ability that he has and what he was close to doing a number of times. He made some big throws in that game and we contained him fairly well. But I think we’re up 17-3, with five minutes to go and then he started getting going again and they brought it right into a one-score game, so you could see the ability that he had real early on.

"And I know towards the end of that year he started getting on a roll — and that’s when why they ended up making the playoffs last year because of how good he got after that. But we could see signs of it in that game. And now just watching him this year, hearing about it, he is borderline NFL MVP. And then turning the film on these last two days, he’s just like how he was with potential and now he’s doing it down in and down out."

Since that loss to the 49ers, Hurts is 22-8 as a starter with 14 of those wins coming this year. He was lights out against the New York Giants last week, completing 16 of 24 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns while adding adding another 34 yards and a touchdown in a 38-7 rout.

If the 49ers can't keep Hurts off-balance in both the run and the pass game, they'll be heading home empty handed once again.

Is Jalen Hurts as dangerous as Kyle Shanahan says he is?