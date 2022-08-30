Kyle Shanahan Makes His Opinion On Jimmy Garoppolo Very Clear

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 27: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media during Super Bowl Opening Night presented by BOLT24 at Marlins Park on January 27, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the San Francisco 49ers finally made a decision on former starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

He and the team agreed to a re-worked contract that sees him take a significant pay cut. After being told all offseason that the 49ers are Trey Lance's team, the 49ers made that clear with Jimmy G's contract.

This isn't the first time the team has signified its plans, though. Throughout the offseason the team has made it very clear Garoppolo isn't the future of the team.

In fact, San Francisco never even gave him a playbook for the upcoming season. That's right, the former starting quarterback who led the team to a Super Bowl appearance, wasn't given a playbook.

While that seems like a concern, head coach Kyle Shanahan doesn't mind.

"We have zero worries about him not having a playbook. I don't have one, either," Shanahan said.

It's interesting that the 49ers are keeping Garoppolo on the roster, but decided he doesn't need to know the playbook. If Trey Lance goes down with an injury, will the team lean on Garoppolo?

Perhaps they'll turn the keys over to former Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy instead.