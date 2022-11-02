Kyle Shanahan Makes His Thoughts On Odell Beckham Jr Very Clear
Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr is still looking for a new home for the final few months of the 2022 NFL season.
After tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl, Beckham Jr has spent the last few months ramping up his rehab process. According to multiple reports, he could be ready for play by mid-December.
Plenty of teams have shown interest in the free agent wide receiver, but another can be added to the list. San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear he's a fan of OBJ.
“We’re open to discussions with everybody. We look into everything,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said, via Eduardo Razo of NBCSportsBayArea.com.
Here's more of what he said today:
“You don’t have to worry about the trade deadline with him, because he’s out there, and he’s available. I’ve always been a fan of Odell, like I feel like most people are. He’s that good of a player. But I’m definitely very happy with our receiver group right now and love the receivers that we have.”
The 49ers don't exactly NEED a wide receiver, but Shanahan's offense could never have too many weapons.