Kyle Shanahan Makes Notable Jimmy Garoppolo Comment

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 24: Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers congratulates Jimmy Garoppolo #10 after a one-yard touchdown run against the Jacksonville Jaguars during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images) Robert Reiners/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan gave an interesting injury update for Jimmy Garoppolo on Saturday.

He says there's an "outside chance" the veteran quarterback could be available to play if the team advances to the NFC Championship Game. He added that there'd be an "even better chance" if they make it to the Super Bowl.

Garoppolo has been out of action since he suffered a regular-season ending foot injury in Week 13.

Even if Jimmy G is fully healthy heading into a potential NFC Championship game, the team may want to stick with the status quo. Seventh-round rookie QB Brock Purdy has been near-flawless since stepping in as the Niners' starting signal caller.

Purdy will take the field for at least one more game as the 49ers welcome the Dallas Cowboys for a Divisional Round matchup on Sunday.