Kyle Shanahan Names 49ers Starting QB For Game vs. Bears

As expected, Jimmy Garoppolo will serve as the San Francisco 49ers’ starting quarterback this weekend. But for the first time since Week 5, he will have his rookie backup ready for action.

Having recovered from a left knee injury suffered in a Week 5 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, No. 3 overall draft pick Trey Lance has been removed from the Niners’ injury report.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan has named Lance the backup quarterback for Sunday’s matchup against the Chicago Bears, per San Francisco insider Matt Maiocco.

QB Trey Lance (left knee) is not listed on the injury report, and he will serve as the #49ers backup QB on Sunday, coach Kyle Shanahan said. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) October 29, 2021

Lance served in this backup role through the first four weeks of the season. When Garoppolo was forced out of the game with a calf injury in Week 4, the rookie QB came in and put on a solid performance — throwing 9/18 for 157 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in a loss to the Seahawks. With Jimmy G still out the next game, Lance notched his first NFL start against the Cardinals in Week 5.

With a bye in Week 6, Garoppolo was able to recover enough from his ankle injury to take the field against the Colts in Week 7. After throwing two interceptions in the Niners’ fourth straight loss, the veteran starter will look to bounce back with a better performance this weekend.