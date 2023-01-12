Kyle Shanahan Not Happy With Christian McCaffrey Snub

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 23: Head Coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers on the sidelines during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the 49ers 20-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers' season really turned around when they acquired Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers during the season. That's what makes some recent snubs for McCaffrey so frustrating for head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Shanahan addressed the recent NFLPA All-Pro team selections. He said that he was disappointed to see that McCaffrey didn't make the cut after being snubbed for the Pro Bowl a few weeks prior.

"It's blown my mind all year that Christian wasn't an All-Pro or Pro Bowler," Shanahan said, via The Athletic's David Lombardi.

McCaffrey had 1,139 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground this season to finish the year with 1,880 yards from scrimmage and 13 total touchdowns. He was eighth in the NFL and fourth among NFC running backs.

Perhaps voters held McCaffrey's early season struggles with the Carolina Panthers against him. But even then, he still managed to average over 100 yards from scrimmage per game in the six games in Carolina before being traded.

It remains to be seen what the Associated Press voters for the official NFL All-Pro team will have to say about McCaffrey. Perhaps if he balls out in the playoffs over the next few days the voters will remember that he's still one of the most versatile running backs this side of Marshall Faulk.

