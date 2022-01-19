Kyle Shanahan Offers New Update On QB Jimmy Garoppolo

In addition to coming out with a big-time win, the San Francisco 49ers excited Sunday night’s Wild Card victory over the Cowboys with a few key injuries.

Entering the contest with a torn ligament in his right thumb, starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left AT&T Stadium with a strain in his right throwing shoulder.

But on Tuesday evening, Niners Nation got an encouraging update on their QB1. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, head coach Kyle Shanahan says Garoppolo will be limited in tonight’s practice for San Francisco.

Jimmy Garoppolo will be limited in #49ers practice this evening, Kyle Shanahan says. Same for LB Fre Warner. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 19, 2022

Garoppolo threw for 172 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception during Sunday’s win over the Cowboys. Through 15 starts in the regular season, he logged 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

San Francisco stars Fred Warner (ankle) and Nick Bosa (concussion) were also injured during this past weekend’s game. Like Garoppolo, Warner will be limited for this evening’s workout. Bosa remains out for today’s practice and is listed as questionable for the Niners’ divisional round matchup.

Battered by a long NFL season, the 49ers will look to work their way past the No. 1-seed Green Bay Packers on Saturday night.