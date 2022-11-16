Kyle Shanahan Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo, Cheerleaders Video

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 24: Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers congratulates Jimmy Garoppolo #10 after a one-yard touchdown run against the Jacksonville Jaguars during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images) Robert Reiners/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo was a popular man at the Chase Center during Monday's Golden State Warriors game against the San Antonio Spurs.

During the game, Garoppolo was sitting courtside with some of his teammates and was "greeted" by the Warriors cheerleaders. Some fans thought that the cheerleaders were a little too happy to see the 49ers quarterback.

But one person who wasn't the least bit surprised by the video from Monday was his head coach Kyle Shanahan. Appearing on KNBR this week, Shanahan said (jokingly?) that he's seen Garoppolo get that kind of attention before.

"It's a normal thing. I've been at fundraisers with him and it's a tough live he's got to live," Shanahan said with a laugh. "I've seen it before though so it doesn't surprise me."

It's a running gag that Jimmy Garoppolo is perhaps the most photogenic quarterback in the NFL. Though it certainly helps that he's also one of the league's most efficient too.

Despite nearly being traded and ultimately kept on as a backup this season, Garoppolo is 4-3 as a starter and putting up some of the best numbers of his career. He's on pace for nearly 4,000 passing yards and 22 touchdowns with less than 10 interceptions and, more importantly, has the team firmly in playoff contention.

This apparently wasn't the first but certainly won't be the last time that Garoppolo's gotten this kind of attention.