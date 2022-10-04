Kyle Shanahan Reveals His Concern For 49ers Star Nick Bosa

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 23: Head Coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers on the sidelines during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the 49ers 20-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan isn't happy about star pass rusher Nick Bosa constantly being held.

Shanahan spoke about that during his Tuesday afternoon press conference and confirmed that they send film to the league each week. They're hopeful that more penalties start getting called.

This shouldn't be a surprise to anyone. Offensive linemen are going to try and get away with as many holding calls as possible on the best pass rushers in the league, including Bosa.

Despite Bosa being held, he's off to a great start this season. Through four games, he has 14 total tackles (12 solo) and six sacks.

This comes after he played in all 17 games last season and finished with 52 total tackles (40 solo), 15.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and one pass defended.

It remains to be seen if Shanahan's complaints lead to more penalties being called on opposing offensive linemen matched up against Bosa.