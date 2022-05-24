Kyle Shanahan Reveals His Expectation For Jimmy Garoppolo

Pre-offseason shoulder surgery, Jimmy Garoppolo was a sure bet to be dealt by the 49ers in order to clear the decks for Trey Lance.

But right now, Garoppolo remains on San Francisco's roster, unable to throw until some time this summer, with a $25 million salary.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke on the Jimmy G situation. Saying, he's not even completely sure what the future holds for each side.

Nothing’s changed since that surgery. Where we were at before that, and then he got the surgery, so everything went on hold. I expect him at some time, most likley, to be traded, but who knows? That’s not a guarantee. It’s been exactly on hold when that happened. When he’s healthy, we’ll see what happens.

Given the capital Shanahan and the 49ers gave up to acquire lance in the draft, San Fran is clearly looking to move forward with its investment.

However, there isn't much of a trade market for Jimmy Garoppolo right now, and there are questions as to whether or not Trey Lance is ready to start in the NFL.

Between Jimmy G and Deebo Samuel, the Niners have their hands full with offseason headlines.

It's just a matter of how they'll end.