Kyle Shanahan Reveals His Hope For George Kittle

George Kittle's status is still up in the air as the San Francisco 49ers quickly approach their season-opening game on Sunday.

The star tight end is currently listed as questionable with a groin injury.

When asked about Kittle's status for the team's Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears, head coach Kyle Shanahan shared his hopes for this weekend.

"I'm really hoping that George Kittle will be all right," he said.

Kittle was inactive for practice on Thursday, which usually does not bode well for a player's chances to play on Sunday. It's also just the first week of the season against one of the weaker teams in the league, meaning the Niners could be extra cautious with their star TE.

According to league insider Aaron Wilson, Kittle's injury is "not good." One source said it's a Grade 2 strain that has limited Kittle's top-end speed.

Kittle has a reputation as one of the tougher players in the NFL. Will he battle through the pain this weekend? Or give his body a chance to get back to 100 percent?