Kyle Shanahan Reveals When 49ers Will Know Brock Purdy's Status

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an oblique/rib injury during this past Sunday's blowout win for the 49ers.

The final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft notched limited participation in Tuesday's practice, but his status for Thursday's Week 15 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks is still uncertain.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan says the team "probably" won't know Purdy's status until gameday on Thursday.

“We’ll find out as these two days go,” Shanahan said, per 49ersWebzone. “We don’t have much time, but we’re not going to try to figure that out today or tomorrow. It will probably be on Thursday where we have the best chance to know.”

Purdy stepped in as the 49ers' QB1 after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury early in Week 13. The Niners have multiple-touchdown wins over both Miami and Tampa Bay since "Mr. Irrelevant" took over.

Veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, who signed with San Francisco last week, is the only other available quarterback option on the Niners' depth chart.