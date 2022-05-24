Kyle Shanahan Sends Clear Message About Deebo Samuel

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 23: Head Coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers on the sidelines during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the 49ers 20-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Deebo Samuel remains on the San Francisco 49ers without a new contract, and the disgruntled wide receiver unsurprisingly will not report to voluntary offseason workouts.

Although the two sides have yet to reach a resolution, Kyle Shanahan still believes they can repair the relationship.

During Tuesday's press conference (h/t Pro Football Talk), the 49ers head coach said he thinks they can go back to normal.

"Yeah, of course I do," Shanahan said. "I thought that the last time I talked to you guys at draft time. I feel the same, if not stronger."

Shanahan said he expects Samuel to join the team eventually. While he's talked to Samuel, he wouldn't clarify when they last spoke to avoid fueling more headlines.

Last month, ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported Samuel's trade request. Per ESPN's Nick Wagoner, Shanahan said no offer "was even remotely close" to a fair return for the multi-faceted star.

There hasn't been as much public developments of Samuel's situation since the 2022 NFL Draft came and went without a trade or contract extension. Shanahan at least remains hopeful that the 26-year-old will spend the final season of his rookie contract with the 49ers.