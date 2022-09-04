Kyle Shanahan Wanted Tom Brady: NFL World Reacts

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 23: Head Coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers on the sidelines during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the 49ers 20-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

There was once a world where Tom Brady was almost a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

According to a report, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan badly wanted Brady on the team but was talked out of it by others in the building.

There's a chance that Brady would've considered it since he grew up a 49ers fan.

Fans are already realizing just how great of a pairing that would've been.

Brady instead went to Tampa Bay to play with the Buccaneers and won his seventh Super Bowl in 2020. He's set to spend his 23rd season with Tampa Bay after he came out of retirement in March of this year.

The pairing of Shanahan and Brady will always go down as a big "What if?" in NFL history.