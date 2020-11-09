Kyle Whittingham Shares Troubling Update On State Of Utah’s Team

Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham shared a depressing update on the state of his football team on Monday as it deals with a COVID-19 outbreak. In short, the team’s roster is depleted.

Utah was forced to cancel its opening contest against Arizona this past Saturday because it didn’t have enough scholarship athletes due to COVID-19 cases. The Utes apparently are having scout-team players and walk-ons take first team reps this week.

Utah was originally scheduled to play UCLA this Friday night. The Pac-12 has pushed the game back a day – presumably to give the Utes a little extra time to recover.

Hopefully, the Utes can see enough players recover to put a respectable squad on the field against UCLA. But it doesn’t look great right now.

This is not a good situation at the University of Utah. Whittingham indicated a number times this morning that scout-team guys are getting first-team reps. Furthermore, walk-ons are getting repped up to play a game. — Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) November 9, 2020

Utah vs. Arizona wasn’t even the only Pac-12 game cancelled this past weekend. Washington vs. California was also taken off the slate due to COVID issues. It’s been a frustrating week for both the Pac-12 and its fans.

This past Saturday’s cancellation means the Utes will have just five games this season – assuming they can play them. The Pac-12 was already going with a shorter schedule due to its late start.

Hopefully, this is a blip for both the Utes and college football. But with the virus raging right now in the United States, we’ll all just have to hold our breath.