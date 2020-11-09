The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Kyle Whittingham Shares Troubling Update On State Of Utah’s Team

A closeup of Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham.SALT LAKE CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 15: Head coach Kyle Whittingham of the Utah Utes looks on prior to a game against the Washington Huskies at Rice-Eccles Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham shared a depressing update on the state of his football team on Monday as it deals with a COVID-19 outbreak. In short, the team’s roster is depleted.

Utah was forced to cancel its opening contest against Arizona this past Saturday because it didn’t have enough scholarship athletes due to COVID-19 cases. The Utes apparently are having scout-team players and walk-ons take first team reps this week.

Utah was originally scheduled to play UCLA this Friday night. The Pac-12 has pushed the game back a day – presumably to give the Utes a little extra time to recover.

Hopefully, the Utes can see enough players recover to put a respectable squad on the field against UCLA. But it doesn’t look great right now.

Utah vs. Arizona wasn’t even the only Pac-12 game cancelled this past weekend. Washington vs. California was also taken off the slate due to COVID issues. It’s been a frustrating week for both the Pac-12 and its fans.

This past Saturday’s cancellation means the Utes will have just five games this season – assuming they can play them. The Pac-12 was already going with a shorter schedule due to its late start.

Hopefully, this is a blip for both the Utes and college football. But with the virus raging right now in the United States, we’ll all just have to hold our breath.


About Matt Lombardi

Matt is a Co-Founder at The Spun. He can be reached at [email protected]