Kyler Murray Has Brutally Honest Admission On Cowboys

Born in Bedford and going to high school in Allen, Texas (both suburbs of Dallas), you’d think Kyler Murray was a born and bred Cowboys fan. But, this was apparently not the case.

Hanging out with Sports Illustrated for the release of his magazine cover with FaZe Clan on Thursday, Murray was asked about his NFL allegiances as a kid.

His answer to to whether or not he was a Cowboys fan was a resounding “(expletive) no!”

“They were always a**,” the Cardinals QB said.

He later elaborated that he was a fan of the Minnesota Vikings growing up.

SI posted a clip of Murray’s comments on Twitter.

Confirmed: @K1 was not a Cowboys fan growing up 😂 pic.twitter.com/6P4GOI9Drt — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 10, 2021

Born in 1997, Murray certainly missed out on the golden years of Dallas football. The best season for the Cowboys in the young quarterback’s lifetime was 2007, when the team went 13-3 in the regular season before falling in their divisional-round matchup with the New York Giants.

Murray’s dislike of the Cowboys seems to have bled onto the field as well. In the Arizona’s Week-6 matchup with Dallas in 2020, the second-year QB lit his hometown team up with 188 passing yards, 74 rushing yards and three total touchdowns in a 38-10 blowout win.

Murray and the Cardinals will get two more chances to face off against the Cowboys in 2021 — once in the preseason and once in Week 17.