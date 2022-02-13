Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals appear to have some things to figure out.

Earlier this week, the franchise quarterback removed all things Cardinals from his social media pages. The Cardinals responded by removing all but two pictures on their Instagram page.

While you can never really tell how serious social media “beef” is, there appears to be something real behind this.

“The odd vibe between the Cardinals and Kyler Murray is indeed alarming: Murray is described as self-centered, immature and finger pointer, per sources. Murray is frustrated with franchise and was embarrassed by playoff loss to Rams and thinks he’s been framed as the scapegoat,” ESPN’s Chris Mortensen tweeted.

“Where’s it headed? Despite the acrimony, the Cardinals expect things to calm down and Murray is their QB. Select veterans hope to reach Murray on how he handle adversity better. Coach Kliff Kingsbury also is self-scouting where he can provide better alternatives for QB.”

The odd vibe between the @AZCardinals and Kyler Murray is indeed alarming:

Murray is described as self-centered, immature and finger pointer, per sources.

Murray is frustrated with franchise and was embarrassed by playoff loss to Rams and thinks he’s been framed as the scapegoat — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) February 13, 2022

Yikes.

“He’s not the 1st QB to have a horrible playoff debut. But REAL Cardinals fans will tell you, his bad body language shows every single time the game gets difficult. You can’t have Kurt Warner AND Carson Palmer say this about U. He needs get tougher stop,” one fan tweeted.

“Watson for Murray makes a lot of sense actually,” another fan suggested.

Kyler Murray and Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/WTDYBLRAHX — Jared (@j9191_) February 13, 2022

Murray is coming off an up-and-down 2021 season. The Cardinals got off to a racing start, but stumbled down the stretch. Arizona was crushed by Los Angeles in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.