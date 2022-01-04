Kyler Murray, Chandler Jones Have Some Social Media Beef

Two Arizona Cardinals have some lighthearted Twitter beef going on. On Tuesday, Arizona Republic columnist Kent Somers reported that Chandler Jones said he unfollowed star quarterback Kyler Murray on the social media platform.

Tweeting, “Chandler Jones said he unfollowed Kyler Murray on Twitter. He had asked Murray to follow him. Murray didn’t, so he loses a follow.”

Chandler Jones said he unfollowed Kyler Murray on twitter. He had asked Murray to follow him. Murray didn’t, so he loses a follow. — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) January 4, 2022

The two teammates have had their share of funny back-and-forth’s. Like when Murray roasted the All-Pro pass rusher after his five sack performance in Week 1.

Telling reporters after the game, “I expect it on sunday. You know, he’s a really unorthodox guy. He takes his shirt off, he doesn’t look too good.” Concluding, “Nah he makes plays on Sunday… I’m glad he’s on my team.”

Chandler Jones called Kyler Murray "like a little brother to me." But Chandler also said on social media, "I asked him to follow me back a while ago and he didn't follow me, so I just unfollowed him yesterday. "He's a hell of a player. I love him to death." — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) January 4, 2022

When word got back to Jones he didn’t go any easier on the young QB. Saying, “Somebody tell baby yoda the truth about his new hairdo.”

All jokes aside, the Cardinals are sitting pretty in the NFC playoff picture, with the potential of getting superstar wideout DeAndre Hopkins back if they advance far enough.

Fun fact: Kyler follows D-Hop on Twitter.