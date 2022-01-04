The Spun

Kyler Murray, Chandler Jones Have Some Social Media Beef

Kyler Murray and Kliff KingsburyGLENDALE, AZ - JULY 25: Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) discuss a play during the Arizona Cardinals training camp on July 25, 2019 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Two Arizona Cardinals have some lighthearted Twitter beef going on. On Tuesday, Arizona Republic columnist Kent Somers reported that Chandler Jones said he unfollowed star quarterback Kyler Murray on the social media platform.

Tweeting, “Chandler Jones said he unfollowed Kyler Murray on Twitter. He had asked Murray to follow him. Murray didn’t, so he loses a follow.”

The two teammates have had their share of funny back-and-forth’s. Like when Murray roasted the All-Pro pass rusher after his five sack performance in Week 1.

Telling reporters after the game, “I expect it on sunday. You know, he’s a really unorthodox guy. He takes his shirt off, he doesn’t look too good.” Concluding, “Nah he makes plays on Sunday… I’m glad he’s on my team.”

When word got back to Jones he didn’t go any easier on the young QB. Saying, “Somebody tell baby yoda the truth about his new hairdo.”

All jokes aside, the Cardinals are sitting pretty in the NFC playoff picture, with the potential of getting superstar wideout DeAndre Hopkins back if they advance far enough.

Fun fact: Kyler follows D-Hop on Twitter.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.