Kyler Murray Didn't Meet With Media: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts in the second quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at SoFi Stadium on January 17, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

An interesting nugget has been revealed about NFL quarterbacks during OTAs and minicamp.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was the only one to not meet with the media during those practice sessions. All of the quarterbacks did at least once and that will include Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson is expected to meet with the media tomorrow, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.

The NFL world thinks that the Cardinals need to just sign him to an extension already.

"Cardinals need to quit screwing around and sign the guy. He hasn't proven he's elite yet, but he's proven he's too good to let go and roll the dice on someone new. The QB market will only get more expensive as time goes on. Suck it up and give him a long-term deal," one fan tweeted.

It's been a tumultuous offseason for Murray & the Cardinals organization.

Murray first took down all of his Cardinals-related posts on his social media after the season ended. The Cardinals then did the same and it led people to believe that he could be on his way out.

After that, the organization released a statement saying they’re behind him and that they’re moving forward with him as their quarterback.

Murray then spoke to the media back in March and said that he wants to be an Arizona Cardinal moving forward.

The next time Murray talks to the media will likely be during training camp.