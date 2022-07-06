Kyler Murray Happy For Baker Mayfield: NFL World Reacts

DALLAS, TX - OCTOBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners and Kyler Murray #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners warm up before the game against the Texas Longhorns at Cotton Bowl on October 14, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns finally granted Baker Mayfield his wish: a trade.

Cleveland shipped the former No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers for a fifth-round pick. The Browns also picked up a hefty chunk of Baker's salary to make the trade more palatable for the Panthers.

After seeing Baker get traded, former Oklahoma star and fellow No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray had a message for Mayfield. "Work out!" he said on Twitter.

Fans are ready to see the former Oklahoma quarterbacks face off on the NFL field - which could happen very early in the 2022 season.

"Kyler at Baker Week 4," one Cardinals reporter said.

"K1 sticking with his boy let's get it," another fan said.

"HE IS FINALLY FREE!!!" another fan said about Mayfield.

Baker will now compete for the starting job with someone who went just two picks after him in the 2018 NFL draft. Mayfield and Sam Darnold will enter camp as the favorites to win the job, but who will actually land it?

We'll find out in a few months.