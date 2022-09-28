Kyler Murray Hints At Significant Change To Cardinals Offense

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 25: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals hands off to James Conner #6 of the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Los Angeles Rams won 20-12. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Michael Owens/Getty Images

Kyler Murray knows that a stronger running game would go a long way in helping the Cardinals offense.

And according to writer Kevin Parrish Jr., Arizona's QB would like to see one member of the team's backfield get more involved: James Conner.

Saying, "He's one of our best players, got to give your best players the ball, and I think we'll do that."

Conner has been a great addition to Arizona's offensive attack since coming over from the Steelers last season. In 2021, Conner put up over 1,100 yards from scrimmage and 18 total touchdowns.

So far this year, the two-time Pro Bowler has only gotten 40 touches through three games and the Cardinals are 1-2.

With an early evening game against the Panthers on Sunday, we'll see if the franchise quarterback's words hold weight with the team's coaching staff.