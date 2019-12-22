Cardinals Announce Injury Update For QB Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray has been having an exceptional game against the Seattle Seahawks this afternoon. Unfortunately, that performance has been derailed by an injury.

Murray has left this afternoon’s game against the Seahawks. He’s been replaced by backup Brett Hundley.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft appeared to tweak a hamstring. Murray was seen limping on the sideline.

Murray is officially questionable to return.

Brett Hundley at QB. Kyler Murray questionable to return with a hamstring injury. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 22, 2019

Murray appeared to be frustrated on the sideline dealing with the injury. He’s clearly not at 100 percent with his legs.

#AZCardinals Kyler Murray taken out of the game possibly after limping after his last run. Had a hamstring issue a few weeks back #AZvsSEA #NFL #redsea pic.twitter.com/jxZjnVFjMZ — GlendaleCardinals (@YotesGlendale) December 22, 2019

Murray had thrown for 118 yards and 1 touchdown, adding six carries for 40 yards on the ground. He led the Cardinals to a 20-7 lead over the Seahawks.

It didn’t take very long for Seattle to take advantage of Murray being out of the game, either.

And there's the difference between Kyler Murray and Brett Hundley. #Seahawks get their first sack of the game as soon as Murray goes out with hamstring injury, get three and out — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 22, 2019

Hopefully Murray isn’t dealing with anything serious and can return to the field soon.

The game is on FOX.