Cardinals Announce Injury Update For QB Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray throws a pass in his NFL debut.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 08: Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals throws a pass against the Detroit Lions during the first half of the NFL football game at State Farm Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray has been having an exceptional game against the Seattle Seahawks this afternoon. Unfortunately, that performance has been derailed by an injury.

Murray has left this afternoon’s game against the Seahawks. He’s been replaced by backup Brett Hundley.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft appeared to tweak a hamstring. Murray was seen limping on the sideline.

Murray is officially questionable to return.

Murray appeared to be frustrated on the sideline dealing with the injury. He’s clearly not at 100 percent with his legs.

Murray had thrown for 118 yards and 1 touchdown, adding six carries for 40 yards on the ground. He led the Cardinals to a 20-7 lead over the Seahawks.

It didn’t take very long for Seattle to take advantage of Murray being out of the game, either.

Hopefully Murray isn’t dealing with anything serious and can return to the field soon.

The game is on FOX.

