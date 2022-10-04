Kyler Murray Is On Pace To Break An NFL Passing Record

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is well on his way to setting an all-time NFL passing mark. But it may not exactly be the one that he'd like...

Through four weeks of the regular season, Murray has 173 passes, per NBC's Pro Football Talk. That puts him on pace for a whopping 735 pass attempts in a 17-game season.

The current mark belongs to Matthew Stafford who threw 727 passes as a member of the Lions in 2012.

Pass attempts (and even yards) aren't necessarily the high-tallies that quarterbacks want to rack up. QBs that usually lead the league in those categories have inflated numbers because they're losing and trying to come from behind.

For Arizona, the team has no running game to speak of outside of Kyler's scrambling ability.

The Cardinals currently sit at 2-2, with the two-time Pro Bowler attempting over 40 passes per game. A seemingly unsustainable model for a team with deep postseason aspirations.