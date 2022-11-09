Kyler Murray Is Reportedly Dealing With Concerning Injury

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals leaves the field following a game against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Earlier this afternoon, Los Angeles Rams fans received some bad news about quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Head coach Sean McVay revealed he was placed into concussion protocol this week. Unfortunately, he's not the only quarterback ahead of this weekend's Rams clash with the Arizona Cardinals that is dealing with an injury.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Kyler Murray is dealing with his own injury. Rapoport said he's dealing with a minor hamstring injury.

"#AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray is considered day-to-day with his hamstring injury, source said. Not nothing. But not catastrophic. Stay tuned this week," Rapoport said.

A matchup between the Matthew Stafford-less Rams and Kyler Murray-less Cardinals would not be ideal for fans of either team.

Hopefully both can heal up in the coming days and be ready for Sunday's contest.