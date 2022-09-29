Kyler Murray Makes His Opinion On Baker Mayfield Very Clear

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 26: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers throws a pass in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills during a preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) Eakin Howard/Getty Images

In 2017, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield were teammates at Oklahoma. Both of them went on to win the Heisman Trophy and were No. 1 overall picks in the NFL Draft. But their careers are on very different trajectories now.

While Kyler Murray has been named the franchise quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals (and is now being paid like one), Baker Mayfield is on his second NFL team - the Carolina Panthers - and is a free agent after this season. Those two teams will face off this weekend.

Speaking to the media, Murray spoke glowingly about his former teammate. He expressed confidence that Mayfield can overcome his recent hurdles and get his career back on track.

“As a brother obviously, I know he’s capable of handling it all, which he does very well,” Murray said, via ProFootballTalk. “I think a lot of stuff for him in the past he’s put on himself sometimes and that’s some things that we joke with him about, but he’s got really thick skin. I know that stuff can wear on him just because of how much unwarranted or just unnecessary stuff just gets said and stuff like that. He’s got thick skin, so I’m not too worried about him losing confidence or anything like that.”

Baker Mayfield is going to need more than thick skin to get the Panthers over the hump and secure a long-term contract after this year.

Through three games he's 1-2 as a starter and completing less than 52-percent of his passes. He's averaging just 183 passing yards per game.

Mayfield has fumbled the ball five times but only thrown one interception.

Will Baker Mayfield get back on track with a big game against his former college teammate this weekend?