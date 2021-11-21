NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Kyler Murray News

The Spun

Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals

It’ll be another week without star quarterback Kyler Murray for the Arizona Cardinals.

Murray, who’s been dealing with an ankle injury, has missed multiple games for the NFC West franchise. He’ll miss another one on Sunday afternoon.

The Cardinals announced on Sunday that Murray is officially inactive for this afternoon’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL.com had more on Murray’s situation earlier this week:

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback will likely end up resting ahead of the team’s Week 12 bye, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source familiar with the situation.

Rapoport noted that Murray, who has not played in the last two games, wants to suit up against the Seattle Seahawks and, while there’s a chance that may still happen, there is a much better chance that Colt McCoy again starts under center.

Both Murray and McCoy (pectoral) are officially listed as questionable. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Murray will be a game-time decision for a third consecutive week.

It’ll be the Colt McCoy show for the Cardinals on Sunday.

While it’s tough to see Murray miss another game, it’s probably the smart decision.

“Kliff Kingsbury said with a bye looming they wanted to be smart about it, understanding what’s best for the Cards in the long haul,” FOX’s Sara Walsh tweeted.

The Cardinals and the Seahawks are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on FOX.

