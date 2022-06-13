Kyler Murray Present For Minicamp: NFL World Reacts

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 25: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Things surrounding the Kyler Murray situation quieted a bit once the star quarterback returned for Cardinals voluntary OTAs.

And now, as Murray angles for a new contract, he's also in attendance for Arizona's mandatory minicamp, which was expected per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Tweeting, "Not a surprise, but [Cardinals] QB Kyler Murray is present for physicals today and is slated to be at mandatory minicamp with his teammates tomorrow, ... Murray, who wants a new contract, had returned to OTAs recently, so his arrival for minicamp was expected."

The NFL world reacted to Kyler's presence at Cards minicamp.

"No surprise from what Kliff Kingsbury had told us this offseason," said Cardinals reporter Tyler Drake.

"Good news for Cardinals fans and good move by Kyler," replied Chuck Harris.

"Kyler Murray update:" shared Sarah Kezele.

"Who would have thought?" asked a UK-based Cardinals fan account. "Voluntary...not there, doesn't need to be there. Mandatory...there, has to be there."

"This was so dumb from the start," another user commented. "Imagine faking a holdout when you’re coming to the end of $35M guaranteed rookie contract knowing that you’re going to get the bag within 12 months no matter what happens this year. Just so, so dumb."

Kyler Murray is projected to sign with Arizona somewhere in the range of six-years, $280 million.