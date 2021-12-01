Kyler Murray Reacts To Kliff Kingsbury, Oklahoma Rumor

Arizona Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray weighed-in on the Kliff Kingsbury-to-Oklahoma rumors. Per longtime Cards reporter Darren Urban, the QB isn’t buying it.

“I know Kliff. I don’t really buy into it,” Murray said.

Kyler Murray on Kliff Kingsbury and the Oklahoma job rumor: "I know Kliff. I don't really buy into it. … I think he's got a pretty good job right now." Said he doesn't have a favorite to replace Lincoln Riley at OU. Said he's happy for Riley. "That's my guy." — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) December 1, 2021

Continuing, “I think he’s got a pretty good job right now.”

Kyler Murray also talked about a potential replacement for his former coach Lincoln Riley at OU. The 2018 Heisman trophy winner said he’s “happy” for Riley.

“That’s my guy,” Murray remarked.

If Kingsbury were to jump ship to the Sooners he’d be leaving behind a 9-2 team with a bright future. Every organization dreams of a QB/coach pairing like Kingsbury and Kyler. The Cardinals took a major leap in year three after adding key pieces like DeAndre Hopkins, J.J. Watt, and Isaiah Simmons.

“You and me are in it for the long haul” is what Isaiah Simmons told Kliff Kingsbury on Monday when asked about the Oklahoma report. The LB added Kingsbury told him he wasn’t going anywhere. — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) December 1, 2021

While the Sooners job is one of the more prestigious in all of college football. Moving from Phoenix to Norman, Oklahoma just doesn’t seem to lineup with Kingsbury’s ambitions.

From OU’s standpoint, they’d be getting the closest thing to Lincoln Riley not named Lincoln Riley. Both Kingsbury and Riley are young, offensive minded coaches known for developing the QB position.

It’s also on the table that Kingsbury uses Oklahoma’s interest to drive up the price for an extension with the Cards.