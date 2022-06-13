Kyler Murray Reportedly Makes Decision On Mandatory Minicamp

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 25: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Amid rumors of a falling out between the Arizona Cardinals and Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray, the Cardinals QB has made his decision on this week's mandatory minicamp.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Murray is present at the team physicals today. He is expected to join the rest of the team when minicamp starts tomorrow.

Per the report, this move was largely expected. Despite wanting a new contract with the team, Murray attended the Cardinals' recent voluntary OTAs.

There's some speculation that this could be a sign that negotiations between the two sides are going well. Either that, or that there was never much of a controversy between the two sides to begin with.

Kyler Murray has gotten better and better since going No. 1 overall to the Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 2021 season was his best year yet as he had career-highs in completion percentage, touchdown percentage and his lowest interception percentage.

Most importantly: Murray led the Cardinals to their first playoff appearance in five years. While they fell well-short of beating the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs, the trajectory for Murray is still going up.

But some signs began to emerge early in the offseason that all was not well between the two sides.

However, a series of moves the Cardinals made - specifically the acquisition of his longtime friend Marqise Brown in a trade - seems to have mended some fences.

Will Kyler Murray get a contract extension before the season starts?