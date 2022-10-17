Kyler Murray Reveals Last Time Things Were This Tough For Him

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 08: Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up prior to the start of the NFL pre-season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals are off to a disappointing 2-4 start to the season following their loss to the Seattle Seahawks yesterday. Things aren't going well for quarterback Kyler Murray, and he knows it.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Murray admitted that it's been a while since things were as difficult as they are now. He said that his rookie season was the last time things were so challenging.

“Probably rookie year, that’s probably the last time s-t has felt this hard,” Murray said, via ProFootballTalk.

Murray is completing 65.1-percent of his passes for 1,463 yards and six touchdowns with four interceptions along with 233 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

It's particularly frustrating for the Cardinals, who recently gave Kyler Murray a massive contract extension to the tune of $230.5 million.

For that kind of money, Arizona was expecting that Murray would at least be on pace for similar numbers to last year's Pro Bowl - which he's not through these first six games.

There's still time for Murray and the Cardinals to turn things around though. The impending return of All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins ahead of Thursday Night Football against the Saints should help.

Is Kyler Murray regressing or is he just going through a rough patch in the season right now?