Kyler Murray Reveals Play Calling Move: NFL World Reacts

Throughout the 2022 preseason, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury gave Kyler Murray sporadic play-calling duties to educate him on the difficulties of calling offensive plays.

On Wednesday, Murray was asked if he would like to be the team's permanent play caller.

The recently-extended QB gave joking response.

"Sometimes I pretend like I don’t hear [Kingsbury] and call my own plays," Murray said, per NFL Network insider Taylor Bisciotti.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this response.

"He was not joking lmao," one fan wrote.

"Every joke has a layer of truth to it," another said.

"Makes sense if he doesn't study enough to know the plays when Kliff calls them lol," another added.

Murray actually did a solid job with the headset on this preseason. Kingsbury said this experiment was meant to give the 25-year-old QB a "macro view" of the team's offensive system.

“He did a nice job," Kingsbury said in late August, per All Cardinals. "He’s fired up. Way more excited than he gets when he throws one. I don’t know what that’s all about, but it was fun to watch. He was talking to those guys and doing a nice job leading.”

The Cardinals will kickoff their 2022 season with a Week 1 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.