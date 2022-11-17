Kyler Murray Reveals When He First Injured His Hamstring

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 12: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

Kyler Murray missed this past weekend's game with a hamstring injury — but according to the Arizona Cardinals quarterback, he's been dealing with the issue for longer than just last week.

During his media availability on Wednesday, Murray told reporters that he originally suffered the injury in Week 8.

He then "tweaked" the injury in Week 9, causing him to miss Week 10.

“I feel good,” Murray said, per John Weinfuss of ESPN. “I kind of knew it was probably best for me to let it rest. Once it happens, it’s unfortunate, but it happens. It’s a part of the game. We all go through it. You never want it to be yourself, but you try to get back as quick as possible.”

Murray is currently listed as questionable to take the field for Monday night's primetime matchup against the 49ers in Mexico City. Backup Colt McCoy is also listed as questionable with a knee injury.

The Cardinals could be forced to turn to third-stringer Trace McSorely if neither of these QB options are able to go.

Murray say he feels "a lot better," but is still unsure about his Week 11 status.