Kyler Murray Shares First Look At His Recovery From Knee Surgery

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 12: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals is carted off the field after being injured against the New England Patriots during the first quarter of the game at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Kyler Murray recently gave a sneak peek at his ongoing recovery from his ACL repair surgery,

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback shared a photo sitting on the rehab table with his knee-surgery scar prominently displayed.

Take a look at the picture Murray shared on his Instagram story here:

This is the second public update Murray has given on his recovery process. Three weeks ago, he posted another photo from his hospital bed.

"ACL surgery was successful, thank you for all the love and prayers. I appreciate the support and positivity more than I can express, I’ll be back," he wrote as the caption.

Murray tore his ACL early in a Week 14 matchup against the New England Patriots, knocking him out for the remainder of the 2022 season. The Cardinals are not expecting to have their quarterback back in action to start their 2023 campaign.

In addition to his ongoing recovery process, Murray will also have to deal with a new head coach after the firing of Kliff Kingsbury.