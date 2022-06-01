Kyler Murray Shows Up At Cardinals OTAs: NFL World Reacts

GLENDALE, AZ - JULY 25: Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) discuss a play during the Arizona Cardinals training camp on July 25, 2019 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Despite some offseason drama, Arizona Cardinals Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray was back in the building Wednesday.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, "Cardinals’ OTAs resume today and QB Kyler Murray is back in their training facility and expected to be on the practice field for the first time during their off-season program, per league source."

The NFL world reacted to K1's return on social media.

"Looks like Kyler Murray is reporting to Cardinals OTAs," tweeted Arizona's 1080 "The Fan."

"Cardinals are optimistic a deal with Murray will get done this summer, and this is a good step," replied Jeremy Fowler.

"Good news for the Cardinals, with a deal potentially coming this summer," pointed out Monday Morning Quarterback's Albert Breer.

"Mandatory mini-camp doesn't even begin until June 14," commented one Cardinals fan. "Maybe everyone was overreacting a bit the past couple of weeks?"

"Exactly the story Valley sports fans needed," replied columnist Dan Bickley.

"Hmmm," tweeted NFL analyst Lindsey Ok.

"The Cardinals will see $10M of cap space open up today once Jordan Phillips' Post 6/1 release processes," said Spotrac. "Kyler Murray's contract extension may very well be just around the corner."

Cards fans should be able to breathe now. Murray might not have his new contract yet, but he isn't staying away from the team any longer.