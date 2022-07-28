Kyler Murray Sounds Off On Media: NFL World Reacts

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals leaves the field following a game against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Arizona Cardinals signed quarterback Kyler Murray to a massive contract extension that had an interesting clause built into it.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that a clause in Murray's contract mandates four hours of independent game study per week. Naturally, that caught social media's attention.

On Thursday afternoon, Murray met with the media and called it "direspectful" that people think he could have had success without studying.

"It’s 'disrespectful … almost a joke' that people could think he could’ve accomplished what he has without studying and preparing for the game," Murray said via Cardinals insider Darren Urban. "'This game is too hard' to do otherwise."

Fans aren't feeling too bad for Murray when he was the one who signed the contract.

"I’m sure it’s sucked to have so much discourse around his work habits, but Kyler signed a deal that requires he studies *4 hours per week* to receive credit," ESPN's Field Yates said. "The reaction to this clause has been exactly what you should expect when you agree to a deal that includes it."

"Wait but didn't YOU sign the contract from YOUR team with that language in it? Why you mad at everyone else lmaooo," another fan said.

What do you think of Murray's comments?