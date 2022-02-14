All the NFL offseason chatter is currently centered on the ongoing drama between Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.

Something strange is brewing in Phoenix. Murray just recently removed anything associated with the Cardinals from his Instagram account. Some believe it’s a marketing ploy. Others think it’s a foreshadowing of what’s to come.

Football fans have spent the last week or so speculating about Murray’s future. It almost always comes back to one theory: Murray will soon approach the Cardinals’ front office and demand a trade.

Oh boy.

“The odd vibe between the @AZCardinals and Kyler Murray is indeed alarming: Murray is described as self-centered, immature and finger pointer, per sources. Murray is frustrated with franchise and was embarrassed by playoff loss to Rams and thinks he’s been framed as the scapegoat,” NFL insider Chris Mortensen tweeted on Sunday morning.

It’s more than likely Kyler Murray plays for the Arizona Cardinals next season.

However, that isn’t stopping football fans from speculating about their teams acquiring Murray in a trade this offseason.

“Yes, if Kyler Murray is dissatisfied with the Cardinals, the Broncos should inquire about his potential availability via trade. This shouldn’t even be a question,” one fan tweeted.

“If by any chance we swung a Kyler Murray trade man I would probably cry tears of Joy,” a Vikings fan said.

“Kyler Murray isn’t leaving Arizona but if he demands a trade we gotta make a strong push for him,” said a Giants fan.

How do Cardinals fans feel about all this speculation? Let’s just say they’re not happy.

“Happy Friday to everyone except people who think we should trade Kyler Murray,” a Cardinals fan tweeted last week.

Will Kyler Murray be the quarterback of the Arizona Cardinals next season? Fans of chaos certainly hope not.