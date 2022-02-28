After saying Aaron Rodgers is well worth over $50 million per year to the Green Bay Packers, Erik Burkhardt has now turned his attention to his own client. On Monday, Kyler Murray’s agent released a lengthy statement that boils down to one thing: pay Kyler.

Burkhardt’s address opens with Murray’s two main goals: to be the Cardinals long-term QB and win a Super Bowl.

It then shifts into all of Kyler’s accomplishments since taking over in the desert. And that “in order to consistently compete for championships … there needs to be long-term stability for both the organization and himself.”

Of course this got the NFL world talking on social media.

“Kyler wants the Brinks truck,” one user tweeted with a Jerry Maguire GIF.

“Probably should have used Comic Sans to really get the point across,” another user added.

Probably should have used Comic Sans to really get the point across https://t.co/Vu1t0iqnNa — YardsPerPass (@YardsPerPass) February 28, 2022

“Worst ransom note ever,” replied Adam Waltz.

Worst ransom note ever https://t.co/XDrpcH8AJM — Adam Waltz (@Adam_Waltz) February 28, 2022

“Kyler, if you want me to read this at least use a legible font,” a fan commented.

Kyler, if you want me to read this at least use a legible font https://t.co/YNLBeBtsGJ — Dustin (@DPernitsky) February 28, 2022

“The real crime here is the font size,” tweeted Celtics beat writer Souichi Terada.

The real crime here is the font size https://t.co/uytRxl7p8L — Souichi Terada | 寺田惣一 (@SouichiTerada) February 28, 2022

“This is a ransom letter,” replied former NFL exec Michael Lombardi. “Don’t let the fact he has two more years on his current deal affect the story or the fact he has played poorly the last half of the season two years in a row.”

“What makes this worse is they believe this release will garner public support,” Lombardi continued. “JOKE.”

This is a ransom letter. Don't let the fact he has two more years on his current deal affect the story or the fact he has played poorly the last half of the season two years in a row. What makes this worse is they believe this release will garner public support. JOKE. https://t.co/RJuYQ1lFSW — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) February 28, 2022

One things for certain, Kyler Murray wants his payday. But with two years left on his deal, and the potential to be franchised for two seasons after that, it’s hard to see where K1 has the leverage.