Kyler Murray's Old Comment About Watching Film Goes Viral

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 15: Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks to pass during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at State Farm Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

There were a number of rather interesting clauses in Kyler Murray's new $230 million contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals. Among them was a film-study requirement.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that a clause in Murray's contract mandates four hours of independent game study per week. That led to a lot of questions as to why the Cardinals would add something so specific.

But it was Arizona sports reporter Sarah Kezele who pointed out why. Taking to Twitter, Kezele pointed to a quote from last year where Murray described himself as someone who's "not one of those guys that’s going to sit there and kill myself watching film."

Murray said back in 2021 that he could visualize what was going on during games thanks to great cognitive skills. So he didn't feel a need to watch a lot of extra film.

Clearly the Arizona Cardinals disagreed.

"Maybe, just maybe the Cards brass read this..." one fan replied.

"Also you can assign someone to study hall but you can't really force them to actually study," another pointed out.

"Kyler: im built different / Cardinals: No," a third fan wrote.

The Arizona Cardinals have a ton of faith that Kyler Murray can continue to develop into that franchise quarterback that can lead them back to the Super Bowl. But it's clear that they want some extra assurances to ensure that he stays focused on the goal.

Was this homework clause necessary?