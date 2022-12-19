Kylian Mbappe Has 3-Word Message After World Cup Loss

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Kylian Mbappe of France during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images) Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Despite having a game for the ages, France superstar striker Kylian Mbappe was on the losing end of an all-time great World Cup Final against Lionel Messi and Argentina.

But the 23-year-old star is holding his head up high - and he has a message for the rest of the world.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Mbappe said that he and Les Bleus will be back. "Nous reviendrons (We will return)," he wrote, adding a French flag and a photo of himself holding the World Cup Golden Boot award he received after the game.

Mbappe scored a whopping eight goals during the 2022 FIFA World Cup - three in the Group Stage and two against Poland in the knockout round before his hat trick against Argentina.

At 23 years old and with two trips to the FIFA World Cup Final, it seems like his words are likely to be prophetic. He's a phenom and will most likely not have to worry about Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi getting in the way of his next trip to the World Cup.

By 2026 he'll be in his prime and potentially the best player in the world.

With one World Cup title already on his mantle and countless other accolades, his legacy is only going to get stronger.

Will Mbappe and Les Bleus win the 2026 World Cup?